All set for Thrive Third Sector

The charity leader behind a revolutionary report for charities and fundraising has been confirmed as a keynote speaker for a conference in Cornwall.

Thrive Third Sector will welcome Sir Stuart Etherington, CEO of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations, to its one-day charity leadership summit at the St Austell Conference Centre, on October 3.

He joins fellow keynote speaker – author and third sector commentator, Debra Allcock Tyler, CEO of the Directory for Social Change.

In 2015, Etherington led a review into charity fundraising practice, and published the report Regulating Fundraising for the Future. This paved the way for the development of the Fundraising Regulator, which oversees fundraising practice by charities.

Paula Martin, chief executive of Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust, said: “Whatever your views, this is your opportunity to debate the new regulatory world of fundraising, and where we are going next with two of the most influential and vocal leaders in the sector.

“Compared to conferences in London, this summit in Cornwall will provide our local charity community with a more intimate opportunity to ask questions and share best practise. Thrive Third Sector is our chance to take-away a sense have really having had a voice, and of learning something new we can all apply back in our day jobs.”

The conference will explore the theme ‘Brave Moves, Bold Decisions’. Etherington will be joined by fellow charity heavyweight, Debra Allcock Tyler, who will deliver a lunchtime keynote.

Other speakers confirmed include Matthew Thomson, CEO of Cornwall Food Foundation, fundraising appeal specialist Andy Whyte and Sarah Pryce, coach and chair of Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust, on Courageous Leadership.

Thrive Third Sector is being delivered by Mackerel Sky Events and Agile PR. It is sponsored by Stephens Scown solicitors and supported by the Institute of Fundraising South West.

