Towergate Cornwall held a charity car wash last Friday, raising over £160 for the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Birth and Baby appeal (BABA).

Towergate is also supporting the ‘Ready Teddy Go!’ initiative by acting as a collection point to donate teddy bears to the BABA appeal. The teddies are then used to raise funds for the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Birth and Baby appeal to help give every baby in Cornwall the best start in life.