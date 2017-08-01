Cornwall Air Ambulance has launched a new way for people to support the lifesaving charity online.

For the first time, supporters can set up a Direct Debit through the Cornwall Air Ambulance website to donate regularly to help keep the helicopter flying.

Senior fundraising officer, Becky Wise, said: “Donating regularly is a fantastic way to support the charity and ensure the air ambulance and its crew, who have saved so many lives, continue to be there for those in urgent need of medical care.

“A regular donation also means we know when donations will arrive, which allows the charity to plan effectively for the future and maintain the best possible service for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.”

To help, simply go to cornwallairambulancetrust.org and hit the ‘Donate’ button.