A fundraising cricket match between the People and Gardens group and Eden Project staff will be played next month.

It is the seventh year that the popular 20-over match has been staged and it represents the highlight of a summer of training for the People and Gardens team, who have a makeshift cricket pitch at the nursery near Pentewan where they work.

The event, at St Austell Cricket Club on Sunday September 3, raises money for People and Gardens, a project which gives people with physical and emotional impairments the opportunity to learn how to grow and sell vegetables and build their confidence.

The community interest company runs a vegetable bag scheme, which offers a fortnightly bag of quality produce.

People and Gardens was set up in 1997 by Ken and Lorraine Radford and in that time, the horticulture skills of the team have developed so much that the group now delivers fresh produce to more than 70 households in Cornwall each month.

The team have helped more than 150 people improve their lives and some have gone on to live independently, to study and to find jobs.

Bill Simpson, cricket coach and development manager of People and Gardens, said: “We’re all really looking forward to this great event that’s become a firm favourite in the People and Gardens calendar.

“There are always so many people who come out to either play or support their friends and family – it’s a really humbling experience and our players’ skills are getting better every year! As always it will be a great day out for all.”

As well as the cricket action, there will be a barbecue, bar, stalls and games.

Gates open at 1pm and the first ball will be bowled at 2pm. Entry is free, but donations to People and Gardens will be gratefully received.