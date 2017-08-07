The Cornwall Community Foundation (CCF) has made the first grant awards from its Cornwall Emergency Fund, to help those hit by last month’s devastating floods in Coverack.

The Cornwall Emergency Fund is designed to help people back on their feet after unexpected disaster events. CCF grants manager, Kirsty Philpott, said: “As time has gone on, people in and around Coverack have begun to realise the full extent of the damage and the short term problems it creates for them.

“We are getting new applications to the Cornwall Emergency Fund daily. First payments have now gone out.”

CCF has partnered with the CornwallLive Coverack Disaster Appeal to match fund the money raised. To date the CornwallLive Appeal has raised more than £6.5k.

St Keverne Parish Council has also set up the St Keverne Parish Appeal Fund through CCF with donations received by the Council. The fund will be augmented by special fundraising events organised by the Council. Distribution of the grants awards will be directed by the Parish Council and managed by CCF. The Fund applies to St Keverne, Coverack, Porthallow and Porthoustock.

CCF chief executive, Tamas Haydu, added: “We are delighted St Keverne Parish Council have decided to set up a fund to support local people affected by the flood. I visited Coverack and met Parish Councillors and was so impressed by the resilience of the local community and to see communities supporting people in need.

“We are working with St Keverne Parish Council, Cornwall Council and the other support agencies to ensure the grants quickly get to the people who need them.”

To donate or to apply for funding, please visit the Cornwall Community Foundation website.