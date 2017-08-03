A Cornish charity is hoping to inspire the next Mary Berry after working with St Austell Printing Company to create a new cake book.

Launched by Cornwall Hospice Care (CHC), The Great Cornish Cake Bake Cake Book compiles cake recipes and the memories of the people – staff and supporters – behind them.

The book was the brainchild of CHC community fundraiser, Judy Lawton, who runs the charity’s annual Great Cornish Cake Bake event.

She said: “The idea for the book came after our first Great Cornish Cake Bake day in 2015.

“We found that there were so many lovely and inspiring stories and memories behind the recipes that people were using for the event, so we thought creating the book would be a great way to collate them all together.

“It’s also a great way to learn how to make new cakes!”

The book was designed and printed by St Austell Printing Company (SAPC), where Lawton worked alongside graphic designer, Ben Pipe.

She added: “The team at St Austell Printing Company have been brilliant supporters of the Cake Bake, so it’s fantastic that they were able to help us again with creating the book.

“Ben did a brilliant job and the feedback we’ve had from people already goes to show that.”