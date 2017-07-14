Royal Patron to visit Cornwall Air Ambulance

Following the news that Cornwall Air Ambulance’s Royal Patron Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall will be visiting the charity’s headquarters on Friday 21 July, chief executive Paula Martin said:

“We’re delighted that our Patron Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has chosen to visit during Cornwall Air Ambulance’s 30th anniversary. Her presence will make what is already a very special year for the charity even more memorable.

“During the visit, Her Royal Highness will meet the crew, former airlifted patients, trustees, volunteers and staff. She will also be shown a display charting the history of the service by our first ever pilot Geoff Newman and one of our first paramedics Paul Westaway.

“Her Royal Highness has been a fantastic supporter of Cornwall Air Ambulance over the years, having visited to open the charity’s headquarters in 2011 and to cut the turf on the new fundraising and volunteering centre in 2015. We’re all very much looking forward to welcoming her once again.”