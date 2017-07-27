Frugi make charity donations count

Frugi has raised £79,015.85 through its inaugural Little Clothes BIG Change campaign, which ran for a year from June 2016.

The significant amount will now be divided between last year’s three chosen children’s charities, including The Sick Children’s Trust, Pump Aid and Anna’s Hope, as well as the Cornwall Wildlife Trust and Frugi’s orphanage charity in India where the brand’s clothing is manufactured.

The individual donations will provide support to these charities and the work they do. Team Frugi are over the moon that its customers have helped them raise this money and have enjoyed learning how the money will be spent. It’s been a team effort with some of the donations being raised through Frugi’s in-house charity days, which have included a pyjama party and a sponsored walk, allowing all Frugi employees to get involved.

Commenting on the lasting effect Frugi’s donations will have, Charlotte Webster, corporate partnerships manager at The Sick Children’s Trust said: “Benefiting from Frugi’s Little Clothes BIG Change project has made a significant difference to our work; supporting thousands of families across the country with free ‘Home from Home’ accommodation while their child undergoes lifesaving treatment in hospital.”

Explaining how the donation has helped, Margaret Newens from Pump Aid added: “With the support of Frugi, in just one year we have changed the lives of 112 children and 4 caregivers through the provision of a sustainable source of safe water which is easy to access, improved sanitation, and hygiene education that continues to be relayed and reinforced amongst siblings and throughout the communities served. Furthermore, Frugi’s generosity leaves a lasting legacy with enduring impact on each new intake of children and their communities.”

This year Frugi announces that the Little Clothes BIG Change initiative will support Kicks Count, as well as continuing their support for the Cornwall Wildlife Trust and an orphanage in India.

Dedicated to educating and encouraging mums-to-be to monitor their baby’s movements, Kicks Count hopes to lower the UK’s high stillbirth and neonatal death rate, which currently sees 15 families lose their baby every day. Frugi’s donations will specifically support a brand-new project called “Finding A Rainbow”, which provides supportive packs to families. The Parent bundle includes a Kicks Count wristband, a wallet for holding maternity notes, stickers and vital information about their baby’s movements. A special Sibling bundle will have two small teddies and a beautiful picture book included; explaining to siblings what happened. Thanks to Frugi’s support, these wonderful bundles can be given for free.

Frugi’s philanthropic work is at the heart of all they do having donated 1% of its turnover since it first launched in 2004 and this year is no exception. Commenting on the new partnership with Kicks Count, Frugi’s co-founder Lucy Jewson said:

“We are very proud to be supporting Kicks Count through our Little Clothes BIG Change project this year. We used an app and social media to ask our customers and everyone at Frugi who we should support and Kicks Count got the overall vote. We believe one of the reasons Kicks Count resonates with all at Frugi is the fact that so many parents can relate to the reason the charity exists. We are really pleased to be able to dedicate our donation to fund the “Finding A Rainbow” campaign, which will undoubtedly provide families with vital support during difficult times. Everyone who loves Frugi will know that rainbows are a big part of our brand identity, so it’s all very fitting.

Jewson continued: “Donating 1% of our turnover every year is something we are extremely proud of and we love the fact our loyal customers help us to achieve this.”