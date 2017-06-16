Warrens rolls out ROC support

Warrens Bakery has extended its support for the ROC Wellbeing charity.

Not only is the company once again providing Cornish Pasties for runners in the upcoming ROC 5k fun run, but is also taking part in the charity’s Work2Work employment pathway.

Warrens recently hosted a team of people supported by ROC at its Redruth bakery, with staff showing them how they bake pasties in store and prepare them for sale.

Warrens is also entering a team into the ROC 5k on Tuesday, June 27, and inviting customers to boost its fundraising efforts through in store collections.

Olga Grieves, area manager for Cornwall and North Devon, said: “We are delighted not just to provide Cornish Pasties for The ROC 5K again this year but to extend our support for this worthwhile charity in other areas. With 52 shops in Devon and Cornwall, my colleagues and I really look forward to getting involved and seeing just how much money we can raise.”

The ROC 5K, which has a new route this year, is taking place from Truro’s Lemon Quay after work on June 27. With more than 500 participants registered already, the organisers hope for a record turnout. The event supports vulnerable local people with learning disabilities.

Mark Dolton from ROC Wellbeing said: “We’re really grateful for the continuing support of Warrens Bakery. The ROC 5K is a wonderful community occasion with the core purpose of helping support local people with learning disabilities.”

The ROC 5K is the major source of support for ROC Welcome, a vibrant social club for people with learning disabilities, which is based in Truro. ROC Welcome is part of United Response, a national disability charity that works with people with learning disabilities and mental health needs. The club is probably the largest of its kind in the county and is entirely dependent on charitable donations.

There is still time to enter the ROC 5k. For information, click here.