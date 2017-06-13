The Longest Day Golfing Challenge

Four local golfers will be playing four rounds of golf in a day at the Budock Vean Hotel to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Simon Dixon, along with Robert Gardner, Cy Prynn and Jason Hall, will need all their strength and stamina on Friday, June 23 when they embark on this championship distance of 72 holes, around 300 shots and 20 miles of walking, as part of Macmillan’s ‘Longest Day Golfing Challenge’.

“I love a round of golf myself, but I really admire these guys for taking on a whopping four rounds in one day,” said the Budock Vean’s owner, Martin Barlow.

“It’s such a great cause and we want to support them as much as we can. It’s a real privilege for us to be hosting this challenge.”

Anyone who would like to join Budock Vean in supporting the team in Macmillan’s Longest Day Golfing Challenge can do so through Simon Dixon’s Just Giving page.