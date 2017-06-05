NCI boosts local charity

IT support company, NCI Technologies, has raised just over £50 through its charity change box for Carrick Mind.

Carrick Mind offers support to anyone in the Falmouth, Truro and surrounding areas who is experiencing or recovering from mental health issues.

Project co-ordinator for Carrick Mind, Jo Boulton, said: “We were so surprised at the kind and generous donation from NCI. It was fantastic and we really appreciate it.”

Joanna Williams, marketing graphic designer at NCI, said: “We are really happy we could raise this money to help such a worthwhile local charity that provides much needed support in the community. We can’t wait to see the great results our contribution can achieve.”