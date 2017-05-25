The National Trust has been commemorating the 30th anniversary of Heinz buying Cape Cornwall for the nation.

As part of its centenary celebrations in 1987, Heinz purchased Cape Cornwall for the nation and presented it to the National Trust to look after. Three decades later, staff and volunteers celebrated the occasion by walking around the headland and enjoying an unusual cake in the shape of the coastline, with icing baked beans as the sea.

Trust general manager, Ian Marsh, said: “The far-sighted gift of Cape Cornwall to the National Trust by Heinz in 1987 enabled it to be protected forever and for everyone. It’s now part of the Cornish Mining World Heritage Site and many people enjoy its history and spectacular location jutting out into the Atlantic. It’s a real jewel in the crown for us in West Cornwall.

“Now in its 30th year of ownership by the Trust we’re pleased to be remembering the generosity of the donors and looking forward to the next 30 years of caring for this special place.”

Nigel Dickie from Heinz added: “To celebrate the first 100 years of Heinz varieties being sold in the UK, and as part of a conservation programme in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund, the company saved Cape Cornwall for the nation.

“As England’s only cape, this outstanding stretch of un-spoilt coastline was under threat from developers. Heinz stepped in, purchased the land and then bequeathed it in perpetuity to the National Trust for all to enjoy.”