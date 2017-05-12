ROC on a roll ahead of fun run

Great Western Railway (GWR) has awarded a grant of £49,357 to a local disability charity.

The grant, awarded by GWR’s Customer and Communities Improvement Fund (CCIF), will fund two new job coaches for ROC Wellbeing, which is part of United Response, a national disability charity which works with people with learning disabilities and mental health needs.

The GWR grant is a major part of the charity’s Work2Work project. Within 12 months, United Response believes it should be possible for a significant number of people with learning disabilities to be engaged in work trials of their choice, with many progressing to paid employment.

Therese Timberlake, operations director at United Response, said: “We are absolutely thrilled by the support of GWR. As a key business partner, GWR is right at the cutting edge of all we are seeking to achieve in terms of work place inclusion – finding work for the people we support which has meaning for them and their employer.

“This grant could not have come at a better time – many employers are increasingly concerned about how they will fill their vacancies for elementary jobs. Thanks to GWR, we believe we have an answer.”

GWR is also one of the major sponsors for this year’s ROC 5K charity fun run. The ROC 5K has a new route this year and will take place after work on Tuesday, June 27. The annual event raises vital funds for ROC Welcome, the charity’s vibrant social club which is based in Truro.

For information about The ROC 5K, click here.