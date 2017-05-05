The Great Foot Anstey Walk sets off on Monday, covering 208 miles and taking in all five of the law firm’s offices from Truro to Bristol.

A group of 20 walkers from Foot Anstey will leave the Truro office as part of a wider team of nearly 200 people who will be walking the long route from Truro to Bristol.

The challenging trek aims to raise £10k for the Foot Anstey Foundation, which is managed by the Devon Community Foundation and supports smaller, grass roots charities across the south west chosen by its employees.

Peter Singfield, Foot Anstey’s CSR partner, said: “This is the first time we’ve undertaken such a huge firm-wide fundraising project and the support has been fantastic.

“Guided by Dynamic Adventures, people will be walking between 15-20 miles each day to cover the distance and in some places, pretty tough terrain. It’s worth it for the money raised and in turn, the support it will be able to give to charities across the region.

“The support this project has received both from employees as well as suppliers and contacts in the business community is fantastic. A big thank you to everyone involved.”