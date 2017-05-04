Microwave engineering company, Flann Microwave, is well used to making precision components for satellites, space vehicles and earth-based tracking stations – but it still turned heads when a Star Wars Stormtrooper paid a visit to its Bodmin headquarters.

However, Stormtrooper TK5527 is none other than Mark Bendall who, when he’s not working as an instrument fitter for Flann, doubles as a member of the Star Wars UK Garrison – a non-profit organisation renowned for its high standard ‘movie accurate’ costumes and which each year thrills fans with appearances and raises thousands of pounds for charity.

Professor James Watts, Flann chief executive, said: “We do an increasing amount of work in the space sector but welcoming a visiting Stormtrooper was certainly a bit different for everyone in the office.

“Mark’s costume is stunning and the attention to detail really impressive. We are very grateful to him for coming in in character in the run-up to the May the Fourth Star Wars Day and we were delighted to be able to make a donation to his chosen charity.”

Flann has donated £50 to the Make a Wish Foundation which works to enrich the lives of children and young people fighting life-threatening conditions.