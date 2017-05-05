Last call for charity gala quiz

A last call has been issued to local businesses to enter a team in a special charity quiz event next week.

The inaugural Executive Gala Charity Quiz Night takes place at the Penventon Park Hotel in Redruth next Thursday evening (May 11) to raise funds for ROC Wellbeing (part of the United Response learning disability charity) in Cornwall.

Sponsored by Harris Begley Financial Planning with the generous support of the Penventon, it promises to be a memorable evening, with Champagne cocktails, fine dining and the chance to win stunning prizes in the magnificent setting.

100% of money raised from the entry fees and raffle will go towards the charity.

Tickets to take part cost £19.95 per person, and will include Champagne cocktails, canapes, a two-course menu and coffee.

For more details and to register a team, click here.