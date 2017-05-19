Free grants training for fundraisers

Professional fundraisers from across Cornwall will be gathering next month to share knowledge and experience, with the aim of increasing success rates in making applications to trusts and grant-making bodies.

Cornwall Fundraisers Group was set up as a resource for local fundraisers, meeting once every 6-8 weeks to discuss fundraising issues.

Nicola Hawkins, trust fundraising manager at Merlin MS Centre, and member of Cornwall Fundraisers Group, explained: “In the current economic climate, achieving income through trust fundraising is going to get harder.

“Trusts may potentially make less returns on investments and in response may have less to award to charities applying to them for grants. The third sector in Cornwall is extremely supportive and we want to help each other to ensure that we are submitting the strongest possible applications to trusts to increase our success rates and secure funding for charities in the county.”

For further information, visit Cornwall Fundraisers Group Facebook page.