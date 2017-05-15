Cornwall Community Foundation (CCF) launched its Cornwall Club membership scheme at special event in London.

160 guests attended the launch at Two Temple Place and enjoyed Cornish food and drink, with canapés prepared and served by apprentices from Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen Cornwall, and drinks supplied by Sipsmith, St Austell Brewery, Camel Valley Vineyard, Healeys Cyder Farm and Cornish Natural Spring Waters.

The Cornwall Club is an opportunity for people who have an affinity with Cornwall, but who live or work elsewhere, to support communities in need in the county.

CCF brings together philanthropists and the small local charities or community groups they would like to support. The Foundation has invested £624k in projects throughout Cornwall in the last 12 months.

Cornwall Club chairman, Tom Van Oss, said: “So many people in Cornwall need help. 40% of employees in South East Cornwall earn below the living wage. Cornwall’s small, unsung, front-line, local communities need support. It is as basic as that.

“Because CCF is not a single cause charity we have the flexibility to help a diverse range of local causes throughout Cornwall and at a very low cost.”