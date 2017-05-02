Charity golf day raises £4k

A charity golf day organised by Truro accountancy firm, Robinson Reed Layton, has raised more than £4k for local causes.

The event, which was jointly hosted with Jacksons Wealth Management and Seven Investment Management, saw teams of four competing at Killiow Golf Club.

£2,020 was raised for local charity The Sunrise Appeal, and a further £2,020 for Meningitis Now.

Robinson Reed Layton partner, Simon Reed, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who helped to make the event a success, including all who generously donated towards the two chosen charities, as well as Killiow Golf Club, who did an excellent job in providing their facilities.”