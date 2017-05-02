Charity golf day raises £4k

By -
0
205
Sunrise trustee, Colin Micklewright, and Robinson Reed Layton partner, Simon Reed

A charity golf day organised by Truro accountancy firm, Robinson Reed Layton, has raised more than £4k for local causes.

The event, which was jointly hosted with Jacksons Wealth Management and Seven Investment Management, saw teams of four competing at Killiow Golf Club.

£2,020 was raised for local charity The Sunrise Appeal, and a further £2,020 for Meningitis Now.

Robinson Reed Layton partner, Simon Reed, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who helped to make the event a success, including all who generously donated towards the two chosen charities, as well as Killiow Golf Club, who did an excellent job in providing their facilities.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY