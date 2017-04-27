Businesses still have time to enter teams for a special ‘executive gala quiz night’ to be held at the Penventon Hotel, in aid of the ROC Wellbeing charity.

Sponsored by Harris Begley Financial Planning with the generous support of the Penventon, the event will take place on Thursday, May 11.

Tickets to take part cost £19.95 per person, and will include Champagne cocktails, canapes, a two course menu and coffee.

All money raised will go towards ROC Wellbeing (part of United Response) in Cornwall, a charity which supports local people with learning disabilities.

For more details and to register a team, click here.