Quiz night in aid of ROC Wellbeing

A special ‘executive gala quiz night’ is being hosted at the Penventon Park Hotel in Redruth later this spring, in aid of the ROC Wellbeing charity.

Sponsored by Harris Begley Financial Planning with the generous support of the Penventon, the event will take place on Thursday, May 11.

Tickets to take part cost £19.95 per person, and will include Champagne cocktails, canapes, a three-course menu and coffee.

All money raised will go towards ROC Wellbeing (part of United Response) in Cornwall, a charity which supports local people with learning disabilities.

Ian Harris, co-proprietor of Harris Begley Financial Planning, said: “ROC Wellbeing is part of a charity with huge ambition – despite the Government’s austerity measures. Our son has Downs Syndrome and I have been deeply impressed by the charity’s focus on work place inclusion.

“We feel privileged to have inaugurated a gala night focused on the business sector to provide a significant channel of resources in support of the charity’s inspirational development plans in the years to come.”

For more details and to register a team (up to eight people), contact Ian Harris 01736 366 or email.