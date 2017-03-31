The ASI accredited centre of excellence, Gwithian Academy of Surfing (GAS), is again working with the Wave Project Charity to provide bespoke training to the Wave Project volunteer surf mentors.

The surf school will also continue to be one of the service providers running surf sessions and a surf club with The Wave Project and their clients throughout the season.

The volunteer induction course ran last weekend and was a great success, with 12 volunteers attending.

Manager at Gwithian Academy of Surfing, Ian Gabbitas, said: “We really look forward to training the Wave Project volunteer mentors and running the surf sessions each year.

“The volunteers did really well on the course considering the conditions were challenging. The Wave Project is such a great cause, we have lots of kids come here who are anxious and withdrawn and they really benefit from getting in the water and learning to surf. It’s great to see their beaming faces after each session, that’s what it’s all about!”

Joe Taylor, CEO of The Wave Project, added: “We’ve been working with Gwithian Academy of Surfing for the last four years and have a really great working relationship we have with them. The training course was fantastic and is invaluable to our volunteer surf mentors and the knowledge and skills they gain from it.”

Gwithian Academy of Surfing is running surf courses for The Wave Project each Sunday from April 23-May 28.