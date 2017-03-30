Creating a social impact

The Lloyds Bank Social Entrepreneurs Programme, in partnership with School for Social Entrepreneurs (SSE) and jointly funded by the Big Lottery Fund, is open for applications.

It is looking for individuals starting up and running organisations creating social and environmental impact across Cornwall to join its programme.

The programme provides social entrepreneurs who are tackling some of the most difficult social issues within their communities with financial support (grants of up to £10k), a comprehensive learning programme with School for Social Entrepreneurs and a dedicated business mentor from Lloyds Banking Group to start and grow their own businesses.

Applications are now open and School for Social Entrepreneurs Cornwall is hosting taster sessions to showcase what the programme has to offer, at Truro Library on April 5 and 12 (10am-12pm).