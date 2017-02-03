Insurer to open the laughter lines

Insurance firm Cornish Mutual has once again been selected to be the region’s call centre for Red Nose Day 2017.

The Cornish Mutual call centre at its Truro headquarters will represent the south west on the big night on March 24, providing a focal point for the region’s fundraising efforts as well as handling donation calls from across the country.

The phone lines will be manned by more than 100 volunteers from Cornish Mutual and other local businesses.

MD, Alan Goddard, said: “We are very proud to be the south west call centre for Red Nose Day again after a hugely successful debut in 2015. Last time we raised more than £4k just from our own fundraising activities, before and during the evening, which was a great achievement.

“We welcome other like-minded, local businesses and individuals to join us and help raise as much money as we can for this fantastic cause.”