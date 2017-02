Truro-based chartered accountant, Kelsall Steele, has presented a cheque for £1.7k to MNDA Cornwall.

The firm selects a different charity to support each year. In 2016, it raised money throughout the year for Cornwall Branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA), which helps people in the Duchy affected by Motor Neurone Disease.

This year, Kelsall Steele will be raising money for Cornwall Hospice Care.