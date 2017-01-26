Unlock your community enterprise

The Real Ideas Organisation (RIO) is holding a special event in Bude next month, inviting you to “unlock community enterprise”.

The event, at The Castle Bude on February 7, will explain how social enterprise can benefit your local community.

Tamzyn Smith, specialist consultant at RIO, said: “We are really excited to be able to offer start up business support for those with an enterprising idea. Our aim is to create a fairer world and enable people to find their own solutions to create change.”

This event is being organised and delivered by RIO as part of the Engine Room programme, a business support programme for pre start-up and start-up businesses in Cornwall that have a social purpose at the core of their business idea.

RIO is a pioneering social enterprise which uses its extensive experience of setting up and running their social enterprises to support others across a range of sectors to develop their own business ideas and enterprises.

The event will run from 10am-12pm at The Castle Bude. There is parking available nearby.