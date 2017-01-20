A pop-up project exhibition to celebrate a two-year project aimed at helping vulnerable people with money and mental health problems is set to take place.

The ‘Creative Pathways to Smart Money’ project exhibition will be held at Cornwall Neighbourhoods for Change in Redruth between 10am and 1.30pm on Monday, February 13.

With a £100k grant, the two-year Creative Pathways to Smart Money project was the largest funded project by Comic Relief in Cornwall, supporting over 100 people (aged 18 to 65) struggling with financial hardship and mental health problems in Cornwall.

Creative Pathways to Smart Money offers financial literacy workshops that are embedded within art, cooking, and horticulture in St Austell, Redruth and Penzance. The group sessions were combined with one-to-one counselling, debt advice, and literacy and numeracy support.

The project is the brainchild of Jane Jiwa and follows a successful pilot – The Art of Money Skills – in 2013 which demonstrated the effectiveness of combining art, one-to-one counselling, debt advice and money coaching. The Creative Pathways to Smart Money project has already reduced clients’ total debts to the total sum of £411,514.

Jiwa, founder of the social enterprise Smart Savings, said: “Our innovative projects offer financial education that is accessible, easy to understand, and fun for vulnerable adults. Our project exhibition celebrates the outstanding personal achievements of our participants and shares the creative techniques we have used to deliver financial education. We also plan to share exciting news about our new project ‘Money Smart’, which is funded by Natwest.”

Entry to the exhibition is free. For directions to the exhibition or for more information, contact Jane Jiwa on 07760 214254.