Ginsters is supporting disadvantaged children this Christmas by sponsoring a festive break at CHICKS children’s charity.

CHICKS provides free respite breaks throughout the year for disadvantaged children in the UK.

This year, the charity is hosting a Christmas break at its retreat in Tywardreath, near St Austell. The break will give 16 children the opportunity to experience an extra special Christmas, with traditional festivities.

CHICKS relies entirely on voluntary donations, and was delighted when Ginsters offered to sponsor the Christmas break.

Chief executive, Robert Gofton, said “I’d like to say a big thank you to Ginsters for supporting the Christmas break at our Cornish retreat this year. All our breaks are special but the Christmas breaks are even more so, and we are so grateful to Ginsters for making it possible for another group of disadvantaged children this year.”

Jo Hartop, head of communications at Ginsters, added: “We know the importance of the Christmas breaks in providing much needed respite at this time of year. We are delighted that our support is able to bring some happiness and joy to the children that attend.”