Nominate now for Cornwall’s 30 under 30

Do you work with, know someone or are someone under 30 who is passionate about their work and thrives to do better and who has motivated, supported and inspired others?

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Business Cornwall magazine and networking group, The Hub, are conducting the search for the next 30 innovative young people who are making waves in the fast moving business environment in the county to make up Cornwall’s 30 under 30 – Class of 2020

Nick Eyriey, editorial director of Business Cornwall magazine, said “This is a great opportunity to celebrate the burgeoning young business talent in Cornwall. We were hugely impressed by the quality and standard of last year’s 30 under 30 entrants and can’t wait to see what the latest list brings.”

To be eligible for the award, 30 under 30 candidates must be employed, or self-employed, under the age of 30 January 31, 2020 and living and working in Cornwall. Nominations can come from colleagues or yourself. The judges are looking for nominations that represent the true diversity Cornwall has to offer and the unique contribution these passionate and talented people are adding to the County.

Kim Conchie, CEO of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, added: “One of the most uplifting roles of my year is going through the 30 under 30 nominations and looking at the wealth of talent we have coming up in Cornwall across a surprising spread of skills. Our sponsors Truro & Penwith College nurture so many of these young stars, so it’s great to be working with them to choose the very best.”

The 30 under 30 winners will be announced in Business Cornwall within the March edition, with an awards evening to celebrate the success of our up and coming entrepreneurs in the same month.

To find out more visit www.cornwall30under30.co.uk or email [email protected]

Spread the word using #Cornwall30U30