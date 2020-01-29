The search is on for the best of the best as the Cornwall Business Awards launches for 2020.

From great places to work and customer experience, to exporters and rising stars; the awards recognise companies that demonstrate why Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly is such a great place to do business.

Now in its 15th year, the awards are organised by the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub, which provides an independent and impartial service to help businesses grow through support and training.

The team at the Growth and Skills Hub have been busy promoting and developing the awards since the event last June and this year are introducing three new categories, recognising the contribution made to business success by employees, finance and inclusive workplaces.

Communications manager, Kirsty Miles-Musgrave, explained: “We wanted to recognise that businesses growth is also driven by the staff who come to work every day. So, as well as celebrating how management teams can build companies and growth, and the leaders with vision who inspire their team, we wanted to recognise the other people that make a business great and the impact finance can have. The new Employee of the Year, Beacon Inclusivity and Business Finance Awards do just that.”

The awards are completely free to enter, and businesses should register with the website to take a look at the categories as well as receive top tips and guidance from the Growth & Skills Hub on completing their application.

Any business or sole trader based in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly can apply with applications open until midnight Monday March 23, with the finalists announced at the start of May.

The Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth Hub and Skills Hub is part-funded by the European Structural & Investment Funds and match funded by Cornwall Council, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership.