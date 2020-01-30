30 under 30: nominate now!

There is still time to make your nominations for Cornwall’s brightest young business talent.

Organised by the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, Cornwall’s 30 under 30 recognises 30 of the most innovative young businesspeople in Cornwall.

To be eligible for the award, Cornwall’s 30 under 30 entrants must be either employees or self-employed, working in Cornwall and under 30 years of age by the nomination deadline date of January 31, 2020.

Nominations can come from friends, family, colleagues, or yourself. The judges are looking for nominations that reflect the diversity of the business landscape and the positive contribution that these passionate and talented people are adding to the county.

The 30 winners will appear in a special feature in Business Cornwall magazine. To make your nominations, click here now.