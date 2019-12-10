The finalists have been announced for the South West Tourism Awards 2019/20.

More than 100 tourism businesses from across the region have been named on the shortlist from a record number of 773 entries.

Up to five finalists have been announced in each category, but all will have to wait until February 6 to learn whether they have won Gold, Silver or Bronze trophies, at the awards ceremony at Exeter Cathedral.

Robin Barker, director of Services for Tourism Ltd, which manages the awards, said: “Our team members continue to be humbled by the excellence and ambition we see amongst our leading tourism businesses. They continue to invest, innovate and improve – and I offer them all our congratulations.”

Among the shortlisted businesses from Cornwall is Mylor Sailing and Powerboat School, which was named Winner of Winners at last month’s Cornwall Tourism Awards. It is up for an award in three categories – Learning Experience of the Year, Active and Sporting Experience, and Accessible and Inclusive Tourism.

