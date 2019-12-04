Leading accountancy firm, Bishop Fleming, was crowned Business of the Year at the British Chambers of Commerce Awards.

The firm, which delivers audit, accounting and tax services, not only picked up the flagship award of the night, but also won the national ‘Workplace Wellbeing Award’.

Bishop Fleming, which is the 30th largest accountancy firm in the UK, celebrated winning both awards at the ceremony held at Tobacco Dock in London.

Chairman, Ian Smith, said: “We are so incredibly proud to have won Business of The Year and the Workplace Wellbeing Award. The double-win speaks volumes about the people and culture we have here at Bishop Fleming.

“It was our Bright Futures personal development cohort who designed and implemented a sustainable Wellbeing programme so it is fabulous to receive this national recognition.”