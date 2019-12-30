30 under 30 – the search is on

The search is on once more to discover Cornwall’s brightest young business talent.

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Truro & Penwith College, The Hub and Business Cornwall magazine, is looking to find the 30 most innovative entrepreneurs and colleagues aged under 30 who are making waves in Cornwall.

Is there an outstanding young member of your team at work? Perhaps a colleague who goes that extra mile to drive your business forward?

To be eligible for the award, Cornwall’s 30 under 30 entrants must be either employees or self-employed, working in Cornwall and under 30 years of age by the nomination deadline date of January 31, 2020.

Nominations can come from friends, family, colleagues, or yourself. The judges are looking for nominations that reflect the diversity of the business landscape and the positive contribution that these passionate and talented people are adding to the county.

The 30 winners will appear in a special feature within Business Cornwall magazine, while an informal awards evening will also be held.

To find out more about 30 under 30 visit the website: www.cornwall30under30.co.uk and spread the word using #cornwall30under30.