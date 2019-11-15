A St Austell-based business has been named Best Artisan Reclaimed Wood Furniture Specialist.

Sustainable Furniture UK (Ltd) picked up the accolade this month at the SME News Southern Enterprise Awards.

It is the third award for the family-run business this year, following on from the BuyMeOnce Excellence Award in the Most Sustainable Furniture category and Best Eco-Friendly supplier in the Build Magazine Awards.

Margaret Larson, who founded the family-run business in 2007, said: “We are delighted to win the awards. We are excited to see what the new year will bring and will continue to provide our customers with durable and eco-friendly products.”