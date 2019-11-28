National award for law firm

The family law team at Stephens Scown LLP was one of the winners at the most prestigious national awards for family lawyers.

The firm’s family team was named the Family Law Team of the Year – South at the Family Law Awards 2019. The winners were announced yesterday (Nov 27) at a black-tie awards dinner at The Ballroom on London’s South Bank.

Stephens Scown’s managing partner, Richard Baker, said: “The team works so hard to support our clients through some of the most challenging and distressing periods of their lives. To be recognised on a national level as among the best in the country is testament to their hard work and dedication.”