Good Food Award for Callestick Farm

Callestick Farm’s ice cream and cafe have won a Good Food Award for the second successive year.

Based on customer feedback over the last 12 months and food hygiene scores, the 2020 Good Food Award has been presented to the family-run business on the basis of “exceptional levels of food quality, service and value when compared to industry benchmarks”.

The award is the latest in a successful year for Callestick that has seen it win a raft of accolades for both its ice cream and its ongoing and growing success as a company.

“It’s 30 years since we first started making ice cream on the farm and we couldn’t be happier with the recognition our brand and products have been getting,” said marketing manager Amy Breach.

“We’re really pleased to have been judged worthy of a Good Food Award for the second year in succession – our aim is to achieve the highest standards in all aspects of our business and this is further proof that we’re doing that.”