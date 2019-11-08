Mylor Sailing and Powerboat School was named Winner of Winners at last night’s Cornwall Tourism Awards.

The event, now in its 18th year, saw 77 awards presented across 27 different categories, with a new one this year for Tourism Business Leadership, which went to June Donnery of Perran Sands Holiday Park.

There was also a special Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award presented to James Staughton, CEO of St Austell Brewery, who is about to retire following 40 years of contribution to the industry.

It was the second time the Awards had been held in Truro Cathedral, with over 320 guests enjoying Cornish food and drink underneath a dazzling light show.

Awards organiser Robin Barker congratulated all winners for their courage in taking part, and also thanked the industry for its generosity towards the ‘Cornwall Hugs Grenfell’ appeal and for its fund raising for the new Cornwall Air Ambulance.

Head of Visit Cornwall, Malcolm Bell, commented: “The awards shine the spotlight of excellence on some of our best and leading tourism operators in Cornwall. It is this excellence that makes Cornwall one of, if not the leading, UK holiday regions.

“It celebrates not only the businesses but also the team work from staff, managers and owners as only team work can deliver excellence.”

The 27 award categories covered everything from glamping, B&Bs and wedding venues to cottages, spas and holiday parks. Other Gold winners on the night included The Park Cornwall, Pentillie Castle and Trevose Harbour House.

Food and Drink Golds went to Boscastle Farmshop and Cafe, The Pandora Inn and Una Kitchen. Attraction Golds went to St Michael’s Mount and Camel Valley Vineyards. Bude Canoe Experience took Gold for Learning Experience with Select South West Tours taking its third Gold for International Tourism.

There was a Gold for Boconnoc for Wedding Venue of the Year and for the Headland Cornwall for Business Events Venue. Teacup Tearoom took Gold for Dog Friendly with the Halzephron starring as Dog Friendly Pub. Accommodation Golds went to Glynn Barton Cottages, Penbugle Organic Farm, St Michaels Resort, Stargazy Inn and Coastal Valley Camp and Crafts.

The Tourism Event and Festival Gold went to Porthleven Food Festival, with Longstone Lodge and Café winning Gold for New Tourism Business and Tanglewood Kitchen for Tourism Innovation.

Visit Truro Visitor Information Centre showed its class taking Gold for Visitor Information, whilst Gold in the popular Wildlife Friendly category was taken by Forest Holidays.

Successful businesses in the Cornwall Awards will be fast tracked into matching categories in the South West Tourism Excellence Awards in February 2020, to be held In Exeter Cathedral, with the prospect of being nominated for the national VisitEngland awards later in the year.

For a full list of finalists, click here.