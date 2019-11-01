Celebrating manufacturing excellence

Composite Integration took top prize at last night’s Cornwall Manufacturers Group (CMG) awards.

The Saltash-based company was named Manufacturer of the Year at the ceremony held at the Atlantic Hotel in Newquay, hosted by Richard Rumbelow, director of international affairs and exports for Make UK (the manufacturers organisation).

Other winners included St Austell Printing Company, which won the Environmental/Community Project category, hot on the heels of being named Environmental Printing Company of the Year at the industry PrintWeek Awards.

Eric Nicholls, chairman of the CMG, said: “These awards are an opportunity for Cornwall’s thriving manufacturing companies to showcase the dynamic and progressive sector.

“Manufacturing accounts for 10% of Cornwall’s GVA, in a sector that sees the south west deliver £14.3 billion to the UK economy. The importance and value of manufacturing cannot be underestimated and tonight’s event shines the spotlight on the county’s £732 million manufacturing industry, recognising and rewarding the talent our county is fortunate to have.”

CEO Jon Hurrell added: “Securing Richard as a speaker for our awards ceremony, having him share his knowledge and direct dealings with Government on Brexit, highlights the increasingly national and international role Cornwall’s manufacturers play. This is absolute recognition by global business leaders of the important role of manufacturing to Cornwall’s economy and we were delighted and honoured to have his support.”

Full winners