Rohrs & Rowe was again named Best Estate Agency in Cornwall at the International Property Awards.

Judges also shortlisted the business as one of just three estate agencies, across the UK, to compete for the national title, Best Estate Agency in the UK. This honour will be announced at an awards ceremony in early December, at the Savoy Hotel in London.

Director Martyn Rohrs said: “We are ecstatic to be awarded this prestigious accolade once again.

“To also have been shortlisted for Best Estate Agency in the UK is a huge honour for us and the wider Cornwall property industry.”