SAPC triumphs at PrintWeek Awards

St Austell Printing Company (SAPC) was named the UK’s Environmental Printing Company of the Year at last night’s PrintWeek Awards in London.

This is the third environmental award in less than a year for the family-run company, having been named the ‘Most Sustainable Medium Sized Business’ at the Cornwall Sustainability Awards, and ‘Green Company of the Year’ at the national Print, Design and Marketing Awards in back in June.

Beth Mayman, St Austell Printing Company’s operations manager, said: “We are honoured to have been recognised as the UK’s environmental printer of the year, especially against strong competition from across the country.

“When we built our new sustainable factory in 2013, we made a conscious decision that we wanted to embrace all elements of sustainability across our business. From generating our own green energy to recycling 100% of our paper waste; through to our commitment to producing all our core printing and finishing in-house; there are dozens of initiatives we have in place to enable us to ensure we are as sustainable and responsible as we can be.

“We’re very grateful to our loyal team of printing experts for their ongoing commitment to our sustainability goals. Much like our national Print, Design and Marketing Award earlier in the year, this award also helps to promote Cornwall on the national stage as a home for responsible and sustainable manufacturing.”

The trophy was collected by SAPC’s marketing and communications manager, Matt Bunt, who said: “It was an honour to accept the award on behalf of the team. I’ve never worked at a company where a commitment to the environment is part of the business’ DNA. It’s not just a ‘box-ticking’ exercise, it’s the right thing to do and chatting to other printing companies at the awards, we’re pleased that our story is inspiring others to take their commitment just as seriously.”