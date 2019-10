Fit N Fun Kids returned home from the Nursery World Awards in London with the Working with Parents Award.

The Falmouth-based childcare organisation was also a runner-up in the Pre-School and Community Support category.

Rachel Jones, director of Fit N Fun Kids, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised in three categories, recognition at this level is exceptional, we were up against some amazing childcare organisations.”

“We are very proud.”