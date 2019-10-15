Honey bees and butterflies have helped a family’s Cornish holiday park to wing its way to victory in a national environmental awards scheme.

Tehidy Holiday Park, near Redruth, has been declared a winner of the 2019 David Bellamy Conservation Award at its top gold level.

The world-famous botanist said that business owners Richard and Julia Barnes were very well-deserving long-time winners of his annual accolade.

Richard Barnes said that the award, made after an inspection by Professor Bellamy’s assessors, was a great inspiration to their work to protect the natural world.

“We are looking all the time at ways to benefit the beautiful environment in which we live, and to make the park as welcoming to wildlife as it is to guests,” he said.

“This year we’ve made great strides in banning single-use plastics, and have started selling beach goods donated by guests at the end of their stay in return for a donation to charity.

“In fact, many families choose Tehidy because of its unspoiled tranquil surroundings and are very supportive of what we do to protect our natural heritage.”