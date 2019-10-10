A Cornish marina is in the running to be named best in the country.

Mylor Yacht Harbour is a finalist in the British Marina of the Year category of the British Yachting Awards.

The awards, to be held at the Royal Thames Yacht Club in London on December 2, celebrate the best the sailing industry has to offer and are the only sailing awards whose winners are voted entirely by consumers.

“We’re really proud that the organisers of the British Yachting Awards have acknowledged Mylor Yacht Harbour among their top six marinas,” said MD Neil Salter.

“The next stage – the crowning of an overall winner – will be decided by the votes of our customers.

“We genuinely love what we do here at Mylor and that’s reflected in the service we provide to all our customers and visitors – and the feedback we get is that they really appreciate the friendly professionalism and first-rate facilities we offer in this beautiful part of the world.”