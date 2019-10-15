A Cornish businesswoman was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the Best Business Women Awards held in London.

The accolade was presented to Float Digital director Samantha Charles at the Tower Hotel. The judges commented: “This business has had great growth as this is a businesswoman who clearly understands her clients’ needs and how to deliver a unique targeted service. The entry demonstrated some very impressive results for clients with some great testimonials.”

Charles added: “I feel so honoured to win the Young Entrepreneur award at the Best Business Women Awards. The event was great fun and I met so many strong and inspiring women, too. It’s another trophy to add to the shelf, a tangible reminder of how much hard work I’ve put into Float Digital, which has allowed it to grow to the thriving business it is today.”