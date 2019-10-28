The director of a Cornish social media marketing agency has won in the regional finals of a national awards celebrating some of the most inspiring entrepreneurs in the country.

Katherine George, founder of Oh So Social and new online training business Oh So Savvy, was named as the Creative Industries Entrepreneur of the Year at the south west final of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

“I’m honoured and shocked to have been announced as the winner at the regional final amongst so many inspiring entrepreneurs from across the south west,” said George.

“It’s fantastic to have my hard work recognised by such an established awards programme and I’m looking forward to attending the national final.”

George will now progress to the national gala final in London next month.