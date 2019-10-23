Another award for Cornish gin

A Cornish artisan gin distiller has added to its growing list of awards.

Curio Spirits’ Blueberry Gin won the flavoured gin section in the Great British Food Awards 2019.

Beating a long line of other distilleries from across the UK, Curio Blueberry Gin was judged by chef and owner of Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Raymond Blanc.

In granting the award, Blanc said: “This gin has a strong blueberry flavour that’s not too sweet. It has a delicate hint of lime to make it a fresh and enjoyable drink.”

Curio Blueberry Gin is distilled with blueberries from a former Cornish monastery and takes its water from the ‘Cornish Alps’ – a private borehole high on Bodmin Moor.

Co-owner Rubina Tyler-Street said: “We couldn’t be more delighted to bring this award home to Cornwall, it’s the only one we entered this year and felt the Great British Food Magazine was a good fit.”