UK’s Best Lingerie Retailer

Mish has been named UK’s Best Independent Lingerie Retailer at the Drapers Independent Awards for the second year running.

The judges said: “This excellent independent just keeps getting better, adding new brands and launching fresh initiatives. It was another sterling year, in which it showed consistent strong sales growth and impressive profitability once again.”

The awards celebrate the achievements of the best independent fashion retailers from across the UK and Ireland, and the bestselling brands that make them so successful.

Since establishing Wadebridge-based Mish, MD Michèle Poynter has been a force to be reckoned with; expanding her once small, home-based business into a recognisable multi-channel retailer.

“I am constantly looking for new ways to push my business forward and love thinking outside the box to make Mish standout.”