The finalists have been announced for this year’s Cornwall Tourism Awards, which will be presented in Truro Cathedral on November 7.

After a record 207 entries were received from across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, 77 have been selected as finalists who will be in suspense until the awards ceremony in Truro Cathedral, when they will learn whether they have won Gold, Silver or Bronze awards. A further 18 receive Commended status.

The annual competition, now in its 18th year, saw the addition of the ‘Business Leader of the Year’ and ‘Forthglade Dog Friendly Pub’ awards, alongside numerous criteria changes to reflect the dynamic nature of tourism. Judging also took yet increased account of entrants’ digital presence, as well as their commitment to the environment and community.

Successful businesses in the Cornwall Awards will be fast tracked into the South West Tourism Excellence Awards in February 2020 and possibly invited to represent Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly in the 2020 national VisitEngland Awards, in which Cornwall has often performed so well.

Awards organiser, Robin Barker of Services for Tourism, said: “Change is one of the constants in business success and so it is with awards entrants and our own teams, who this year have completed 137 judging visits to businesses in their search for exemplars of excellence.

“This year has also seen our own recognition winning a Gold accreditation in the Awards Trust Mark scheme, the only holders of this accolade in the region or in UK tourism, and I’d like to publicly recognise entrants, judges, sponsors and our own team for making this possible.”

The 30 award categories cover everything from dog friendly, sporting experiences and cafes to glamping, hotels and pubs. A Winner of Winners title and special Outstanding Contribution to Tourism award will also be presented on the night.

