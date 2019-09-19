The founder of a Cornish social media marketing agency has been shortlisted for a national award which celebrates the best in social media.

Katherine George, founder of Oh So Social, is a finalist in the UK Social Media Communications Awards. She has been shortlisted for the Mark Hanson Award, which recognises the brightest and most promising social media communicators under 30-years old.

“I am absolutely shocked and truly honoured to be shortlisted for the Mark Hanson Award,” said George. “The UK Social Media Communications Awards are among the best awards within the industry, and it’s amazing to be recognised nationally for my work.”

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London next month.